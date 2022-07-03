Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $3,868,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

SEIC opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

