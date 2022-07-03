Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $269,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,147 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,977,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $56.30 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.