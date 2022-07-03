Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $435,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LW opened at $71.66 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
