Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $566,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.57. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.