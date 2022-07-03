Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average is $269.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.