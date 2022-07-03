Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

