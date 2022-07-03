Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $17.19 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.