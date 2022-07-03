Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $314.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $990.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

