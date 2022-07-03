Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 127 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $418.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.10 and a 200 day moving average of $472.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

