Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,302 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $293.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

