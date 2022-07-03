Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 54,983 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,983 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

