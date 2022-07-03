Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 550 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 190,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

