Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.