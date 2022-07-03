Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ED. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

