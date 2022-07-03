Contrasting Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Edible Garden alerts:

47.7% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edible Garden and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alico has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Alico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alico $108.56 million 2.49 $34.86 million $7.56 4.72

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Alico 54.86% 0.01% 0.01%

Summary

Alico beats Edible Garden on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edible Garden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.