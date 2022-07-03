Contrasting Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) & System1 (NYSE:SST)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outbrain and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77% System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Outbrain and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 3 0 3.00 System1 0 1 0 0 2.00

Outbrain presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. System1 has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.11%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Outbrain is more favorable than System1.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outbrain and System1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.29 $10.99 million ($0.30) -16.90 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outbrain.

Summary

Outbrain beats System1 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

