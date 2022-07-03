Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$6.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$729.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.