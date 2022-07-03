CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

CSGP stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

