CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PMTS opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

