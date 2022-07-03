Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $0.62 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 91,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $63,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

