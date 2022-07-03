Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Deep Lake Capital Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.13 $83.63 million $2.70 5.79 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $3.99 million N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Lake Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 78.46% 7.88% 3.97% Deep Lake Capital Acquisition N/A -58.94% 3.06%

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Deep Lake Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

