Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crescent Capital BDC
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Deep Lake Capital Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Capital BDC
|$93.99 million
|5.13
|$83.63 million
|$2.70
|5.79
|Deep Lake Capital Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|$3.99 million
|N/A
|N/A
Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Lake Capital Acquisition.
Profitability
This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Capital BDC
|78.46%
|7.88%
|3.97%
|Deep Lake Capital Acquisition
|N/A
|-58.94%
|3.06%
Volatility and Risk
Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
54.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Crescent Capital BDC beats Deep Lake Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.