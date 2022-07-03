Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,568.66.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

