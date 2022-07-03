Critical Analysis: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Globus Medical and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 14.77% 11.95% 10.69% Utah Medical Products 30.34% 14.14% 13.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Globus Medical and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 1 9 0 2.90 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $83.18, suggesting a potential upside of 44.11%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $958.10 million 6.13 $149.19 million $1.36 42.44 Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.30 $14.79 million $4.18 20.27

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products. Utah Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Utah Medical Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Utah Medical Products (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

