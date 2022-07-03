Critical Comparison: EVI Industries (EVI) versus Its Rivals

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EVI Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million $8.38 million 14.85 EVI Industries Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 127.78

EVI Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% EVI Industries Competitors -24.45% 342.01% -3.95%

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVI Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 181 803 1446 63 2.56

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 53.56%. Given EVI Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

EVI Industries rivals beat EVI Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

