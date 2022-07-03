Critical Comparison: Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources -7.80% 10.73% 4.50%

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.07 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -23.65

Lonestar Resources US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lonestar Resources US and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 0 2 6 1 2.89

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.46%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

