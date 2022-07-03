Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,773,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,563.01.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

