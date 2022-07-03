Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up to $39.29

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.29, but opened at $42.71. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 87,170 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,135 shares of company stock worth $4,115,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.