DA Davidson Weighs in on Banner Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Banner in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.01 on Friday. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

