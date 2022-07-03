DA Davidson Weighs in on Banner Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $7,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

