Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 79

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 79 ($0.97) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.
ROO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 92.12 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.87). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
