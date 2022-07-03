Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €31.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($32.98) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €38.21 ($40.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.58. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

