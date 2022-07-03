Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €56.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €56.70 ($60.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.85 ($38.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.91. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.96).
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
