Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 409,818 shares.The stock last traded at $169.63 and had previously closed at $174.12.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.91.
Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.