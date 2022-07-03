Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 409,818 shares.The stock last traded at $169.63 and had previously closed at $174.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

