D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 973.0 days.

Shares of D’Ieteren Group stock opened at 144.80 on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1 year low of 129.25 and a 1 year high of 177.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 160.03.

About D'Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

