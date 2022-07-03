D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 973.0 days.
Shares of D’Ieteren Group stock opened at 144.80 on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1 year low of 129.25 and a 1 year high of 177.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 160.03.
About D'Ieteren Group
