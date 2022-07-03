Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $17.19 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.