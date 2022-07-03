Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($36.07).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPLM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.36) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,360 ($41.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,230 ($27.36) on Friday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($42.99). The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,463.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,698.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

