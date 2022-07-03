Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 253.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 4313154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.70 ($3.09).

DLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.42) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.89 ($3.99).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.