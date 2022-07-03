Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 332,361 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,617 shares of company stock worth $1,304,055. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

