E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.80 ($13.62) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.20 ($8.73) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.76. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.49).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

