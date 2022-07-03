Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.
About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
