Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

