Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

