Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

