Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

