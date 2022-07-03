Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

