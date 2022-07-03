EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.47. EHang shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,853 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.76.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
