EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.47. EHang shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.76.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in EHang by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 20.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 56.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

