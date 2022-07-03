Ellevest Inc. Buys 454 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

