Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 387,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,099,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,072,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.