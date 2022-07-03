Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Shares of ALB opened at $205.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.17. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.