Ellevest Inc. Has $91,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.